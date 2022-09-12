Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $129.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $132.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

