Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

GL stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Globe Life by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,588,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

