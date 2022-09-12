StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $25.00 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.