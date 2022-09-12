Lincoln National Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

LNC opened at $50.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 21.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after buying an additional 294,480 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $285,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 798.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

