StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HLG opened at $14.25 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.
