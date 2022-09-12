Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

GTIM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.