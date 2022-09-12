Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
GTIM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.69.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
