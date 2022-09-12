Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

GTIM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

