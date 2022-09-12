Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Iridium Communications Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iridium Communications in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

