Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Sanofi by 20.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sanofi by 3.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

