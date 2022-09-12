Stifel Firstegy Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.55 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.81. The company has a market cap of C$865.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.27 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

