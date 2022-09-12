Pi Financial Weighs in on Verano Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Verano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRNOF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $102.91 million and a PE ratio of -16.05. Verano has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

