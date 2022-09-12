Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Progressive stock opened at $128.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

