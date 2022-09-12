Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Veritex Stock Up 5.2 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VBTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of VBTX opened at $29.59 on Monday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veritex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,940,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 529,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.