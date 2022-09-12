Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHF. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 442,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,708 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

