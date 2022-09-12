Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.81. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Industries during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

