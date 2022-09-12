BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO opened at $71.08 on Monday. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRP Company Profile

DOOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

