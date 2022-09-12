ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 2.8 %
IPA opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.05. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.17. The stock has a market cap of C$170.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
