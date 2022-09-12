High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.79 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Stock Up 5.6 %

HITI opened at $1.51 on Monday. High Tide has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

About High Tide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the first quarter worth $53,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.