High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.79 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
High Tide Stock Up 5.6 %
HITI opened at $1.51 on Monday. High Tide has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.
About High Tide
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
