IronNet (IRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect IronNet to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. IronNet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. On average, analysts expect IronNet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRNT opened at $2.22 on Monday. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,296 shares of company stock worth $203,232. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IronNet by 70.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IronNet by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IronNet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IronNet by 651.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

