Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of TNP opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.77%.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also

