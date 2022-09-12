High Tide (HIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.13 million.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:HIT opened at C$0.01 on Monday. High Tide has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.