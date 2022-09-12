17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.83 million for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%.
17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:YQ opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.07.
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
