17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.83 million for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YQ opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Institutional Trading of 17 Education & Technology Group

About 17 Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.