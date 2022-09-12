BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$2.58 per share for the quarter.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$92.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.13. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$125.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.50.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

