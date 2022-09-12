Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

Shares of CENN stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Cenntro Electric Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.