Evertz Technologies (ET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Analysts expect Evertz Technologies to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$116.09 million for the quarter.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.06. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$12.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.
Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
See Also
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.