Evertz Technologies (ET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evertz Technologies is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Analysts expect Evertz Technologies to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$116.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.06. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$12.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

