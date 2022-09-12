Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.14. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

