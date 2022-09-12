Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $67.37.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

