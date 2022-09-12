StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 0.4 %

KTCC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

