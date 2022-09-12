Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of IIIN opened at $29.21 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $569.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

