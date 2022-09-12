Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.55 on Friday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $14.56 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

