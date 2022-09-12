Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 18.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.
