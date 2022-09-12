Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.28 on Friday. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

