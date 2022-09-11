Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 518,570 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

