MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 20,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $191.81. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.