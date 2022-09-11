Tairen Capital Ltd Makes New $572,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.