Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 25,362 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tairen Capital Ltd cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,362 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $191.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

