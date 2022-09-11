MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 227.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

