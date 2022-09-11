Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 733 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $524.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

