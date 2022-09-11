UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UNH opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.