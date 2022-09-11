Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 30,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

PFE stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.