United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 987 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.40. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

