The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

