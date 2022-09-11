United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Shares of META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $173.81. The company has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

