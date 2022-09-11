Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by TCI Fund Management Ltd.

TCI Fund Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 581,967 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 18.0% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TCI Fund Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,620,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.