State Street Corp Has $13.66 Billion Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State Street Corp grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.41% of Home Depot worth $13,656,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

