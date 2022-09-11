NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $135,383,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

