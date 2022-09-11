Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 945,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

