Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $13.17 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,325 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 379,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,861,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $330,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

