Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mairs & Power Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.4% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $633,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 147,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,066,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,225,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $377,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.54.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.