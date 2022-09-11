Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $102.15 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

