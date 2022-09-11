JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,760,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. State Street Corp owned 4.79% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $19,188,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 144,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

